One of Hollywood's most secretive love stories has run its course.

Actors Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have called time on their six-year relationship, according to a Page Six report.

The couple were notoriously media shy when it came to their love affair and only appeared together in public for the first time last year, despite having dated since around 2013.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attended the 2019 Met Gala in New York City together on May 6 but allegedly broke up just weeks later. Photo / Getty Images

And it seems they handled their split just as furtively, with rumours only surfacing after Foxx was spotted out with singer Sela Vave in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Advertisement

Initial speculation was that the 51-year-old was cheating on Holmes (40), but the actress was subsequently overheard telling a friend over a restaurant dinner: "What Jamie does is his business — we haven't been together for months."

Another friend confirmed to Page Six that the couple had separated in May, just a few weeks after their first red-carpet appearance together at the Met Gala in New York.