Kate Elliot reveals to George Fenwick just how demanding her brutal new series was of her.


To play Detective Jess Savage in The Gulf, actress Kate Elliot needed to be fearless. Jess is a woman in recovery; mainly from a harrowing car accident but also from past demons that weigh on her mental well-being. The role would be a tough ask of any actor – but Elliot says she didn't have to go far to venture into that dark headspace day after day.

"Last year was a particularly difficult year for me, so I definitely came into playing that role

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.