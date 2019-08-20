COMMENT:

"There's not enough room on this island for two weathermen," said Sam Wallace of Matty McLean on Monday night's episode of Celebrity Treasure Island.

The former Breakfast weather presenter seemed to make the comment about incumbent McLean in jest — but when the opportunity arose for Wallace to throw him under the bus this week, he took it.

And so began the weatherman rivalry I didn't know I needed until now.

Wallace and McLean are just two of 16 local stars marooned on an island in TVNZ's reboot of Celebrity Treasure Island. Although it's now hosted by Matt Chisholm and TV newcomer Bree Tomasel, not much else has changed on the show in the 10 years since it last aired.

The concept is the same (stick a bunch of celebs on an island, starve them and then bore them until they snap) and the end goal is the same (finding a cash prize of $100,000 for their chosen charity).

The rivalry is also unchanged, with the inevitable clash of egos, big personalities and intense ambitions, such as that seen in "Weatherman Wars". McLean predicted Wallace would put him up for elimination this week — a move that must break some kind of international weather presenter code — and he was right. But Wallace's decision ultimately backfired when McLean demonstrated impressive ball skills to stay in the game.

Sol3 Mio star Moses Mackay (far right) came hot out of the gate this week. Photo / Supplied

So there's little doubt these two men are desperate to win Celebrity Treasure Island , but what of the rest of their competition?

The departed

The chances of Karl Burnett, Zac Guildford and Ladi6 winning are nil, seeing as they all left the island this week, either by choice or by elimination.

It's a real shame, but I don't make the rules, okay?

The entertainers

Moses Mackay came hot out of the gate this week — his competition would be wise to watch him closely, especially Wallace who maintained the Sol3Mio singer tried to drown him during a challenge.

Meanwhile, certain factions seem to have written off the likes of Instagram star Rosanna Arkle, Flava Drive host Athena Angelou and former Bachelorette Lily McManus. But that would be a huge mistake, even if I do fear for Arkle's chances of winning should there be any more challenges that require her to move her Botox-ed forehead.

The chances of Karl Burnett (second from right), Zac Guildford (fourth from right) or Ladi6 (third from left) winning are nil, seeing as they all left the island this week. Photo / Supplied

Contestants with a cause

The patriarchy needs dismantling everywhere, even on deserted islands. TV stars Jodie Rimmer and Shannon Ryan know this and are doing their bit for the gender war that's broken out in their team this week. There's no time for winning treasure hunts when there's a patriarchy to smash.

The sporties

Boxer Shane Cameron revealed on the show that his high school education consisted of his mum completing his correspondence work for him. Based on that information, he must be hoping winning is more about brawn than brains.

Olympic champs Barbara Kendall and Eric Murray are both living up to their competitive reputations, although Kendall is proving the one to watch. If Murray does make it through to the final treasure hunt, he'll be so busy trying to win the damn race, he won't notice the bounty staring him square in the eye.

I also wouldn't be mad if former league player Gary Freeman took out the competition, especially after he had to endure shrieks of "That was the year I was born!" while telling his teammates he played for the Tigers in 1988.

Celebrity Treasure Island and its mix of feuding celebs and silly challenges is the shot in the arm reality TV fans needed. Photo / Supplied

Then there's Lana Van Hout, who the internet tells me is a middle-distance runner, model and social influencer. We've hardly seen or heard from her on the island this first week, but that might just work in her favour if nobody ever thinks to put her up for elimination.

But will any of these competitors be able to get past our duelling weathermen? Wallace and McLean both want to add Celebrity Treasure Island champion to their respective CVs

bad. Like, real bad. And nothing would bring me more joy than to see them racing each other to the bitter end for that treasure.

With The Block NZ delivering a lacklustre season and a local version of Love Island being cruelly snatched away from us this winter, Celebrity Treasure Island and its mix of feuding celebs and silly challenges is the shot in the arm that reality TV fans needed.

So may the odds be ever in the stars' favour — and may the best weather presenter win.

Celebrity Treasure Island airs Sundays at 7pm and Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.