Gerard Butler returns in this third instalment of the Has Fallen franchise. If you enjoyed previous films Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and London Has Fallen (2016) you'll know exactly what to expect - ridiculous, over-the-top action and a high body count.

Butler is Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent with a chequered past and a love of bourbon, whose job is to protect the President of the United States. It's a risky job because, in this cinematic world, someone is always attempting an assassination.

In somewhat of a twist, this time Banning is framed for a terror attack on President Trumbull (played by Morgan Freeman, whose character was Speaker of the House in previous films). You know what comes next … Banning goes on the run, isn't sure who to trust and needs to outsmart the FBI and Secret Service to discover the real threat to the President.

There are great stunts and action sequences and, just like the previous films, some dodgy CGI work - one moment it's impressive, the next laughable. While the "action" is most obviously where the film lurches, the same observation applies to the script and plotline.

Director Ric Roman Waugh (Snitch) flashes up the cast with some well-known names. Banning's wife is played by Piper Perabo, Jada Pinkett Smith makes her mark as an FBI agent, Tim Blake Nelson takes on the Vice-President role, and Danny Huston and Lance Reddick are on board – but both are cast in roles you've seen them play before.

Banning has less of a sense of humour now he's the target - which is a shame - but a ragged-looking Nick Nolte lightens the mood as Mike's hermit father. The father/son reunion attempts to add some heart to the chaos but, let's be honest, no one buys a ticket to these films to enjoy the family drama.

Cast:

Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman

Director:

Ric Roman Waugh

Running Time:

121 mins

Rating:

R16 (Violence & offensive language)

Verdict:

More of the same with a tiny twist.