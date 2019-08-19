Days after announcing her shock move into directing pornography Disney star Bella Thorne has raised eyebrows again by posing topless on Instagram.

The 21-year-old posted the photos, taken by boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, alongside a motivational quote from her book The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul.

It read: "If you don't know it learn it Learn it Love it Strive with it Forget it Learn it again And again until u know it.

"And the moment u know it Stop because you'll never know it fully Once you think you have learned everything u have started back at square one."

Fans praised the make-up free photos. Photo / Instagram

Mascolo commented on the pic: "Cutest and sweetest smile on earth."

Fans said that Thorne was "a work of art" and a "heartbreaker", while some praised her for sharing photos that showed a natural, make-up free look.

"So empowering.. nothing like feeling sexy in your own skin." said one.

Another woman wrote: "Can i look half as pretty as you pleaseeee".

The photos received over a million likes on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

The photos come after former Disney star Thorne revealed a shock career move into the porn industry.

The star of children's show Shake It Up and movies like The DUFF has revealed she is making her directional debut on Pornhub with a scandalous new project Her & Him.

The film, which will debut at a German film festival next month, has been described as a "modern, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of modern star-crossed lovers".

In a teaser trailer, the 21-year-old actress revealed the inspiration behind the film.

"My vision originally actually was to make a Christmas horror movie. And instead I made a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision," she said.

"What inspired me to do the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario."

Thorne also explains that her porno "explores this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance".

She said she was interested in showing how the film's stars, adult entertainers Abella Danger and Small Hands, could switch off between being dominant and submissive.

Thorne also revealed the "challenges" she faced on set and how it was different from previous projects she has been involved with.

"The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***king on set which I had never shot before at all," Thorne said.

"It is quite a fun environment."

Thorne recently made headlines by announcing she was pansexual during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is," she said.

"You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being."