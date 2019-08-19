Auckland Theatre Company has found powerful contemporary relevance in its revival of a John Guare play which made a big splash at its 1990 Broadway premiere and quickly reappeared in a star-studded movie version featuring a youthful Will Smith.

In the 1990s, Six Degrees of Separation offered a sharp satire on the shallowness of limousine liberalism but it delivers a far more disturbing message in an era that is demonstrating how compulsive dishonesty can create its own reality if it is practiced with sufficient vigour and shamelessness.

The play's elaborate layers of imaginative fabrication are founded in the true-life story

