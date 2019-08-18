Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fought about his partying prior to their shock split last weekend.

Despite Cyrus' previously controversial lifestyle, sources close to the Wrecking Ball singer have revealed that Liam's own partying ways became a major problem in their relationship, reports News.com.au.

"Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he's this chill surfer dude, but that's actually not accurate," a friend of the couple told PEOPLE.

"Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should've grown out of that by now.

Another source said: "She's been supportive of him when things get dark, but it's tough."

"That's something that has weighed on Miley and their relationship."

Hemsworth would get "moody" and "lash out" at the singer when things got tough, a side to Hemsworth that contradicts his "super easygoing" reputation.

"They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements," one source close to Cyrus said.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy, a day after Miley announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. Photo / Instagram

Sources told Page Six that Cyrus is "acting like the 'old Miley' again", referring to the singer's public antics in her youth, "and he wants a normal, settled-down life".

But insiders claim that while Cyrus used to enjoy partying in the past, the Can't Be Tamed singer "outgrew that phase," while Hemsworth continued "to party with his friends."

Now Hemsworth's family are said to be urging him not to get back with Cryus, with a source telling The Sun: "Miley and Liam both keep saying the word 'separated' not 'divorcing' which has his family worried they're leaving the door open to get back together in the future.

"They think Liam should cut Miley off and can't stand the idea of them getting back together. Nobody wants that.

"They think it's been on and off so many times that everyone worried about him being sucked back into the relationship and getting his heart broken again.

"It's been toxic for way too long. They're not meant to be together."

Despite the shots of Cyrus smooching with reality star Carter — which appeared online a day after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split — a source said: "Miley was never unfaithful. She never hooked up with girls while they were married. It wasn't part of the relationship."

The source reiterated: "There was no hooking up behind his back or with his knowledge."

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of 2009 film The Last Song. They became engaged in 2012 when Cyrus was just 19 but split in 2013.

The couple reunited in early 2016 and married in December last year in a surprise home wedding.