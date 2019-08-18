Amazon reportedly forgot to edit out Chace Crawford's penis from a calendar and poster for "The Boys".

The result is the actor's bulge on full display for anyone who wants to have a look.

The actor, of Gossip Girl fame appears in a series of promotional photos released by Amazon for the comic-book series.

His very revealing costume doesn't hide his penis in the photos where he poses as his superhero character The Deep, wearing a skintight spandex green costume.

A calendar was reportedly sent out with carefully airbrushed pictures that smoothed out any organs. However, March's image was a different story.

Crawford, wearing his Aquaman-like suit, shows off a very prominent outline.

The image quickly went viral on social media.

"I just said 'oh my GOD' out loud after seeing Chace Crawford's d***," one person posted on Twitter.

"If the satirical @chacecrawford calendar shoot for @TheBoysTV was supposed to get me to watch it — yeah, I'm going to watch this," someone else said.

"Woke up to Chace Crawford's superhero bulge. Happy Friyayyy to us," another social media user added.

No one knows for sure whether it was a mistake or an attempt at viral marketing.

"Here's a water-cooler topic for today: Did someone forget to Photoshop or did someone remember to Photoshop?" someone asked.