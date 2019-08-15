Fans will be delighted to see that the official trailer for 13 Reasons Why's season three has officially dropped — and it looks like the TV show will be more intense than ever before.

After spoiling its own plot twist about Bryce being murdered earlier this month in a teaser trailer, the official trailer has been released, revealing that one of the main characters could be the killer.

This season is the first one without the main star, Hannah Baker, with former leading lady Katherine Langford revealing back in May 2018 that she wouldn't be returning to the series.

However, Brenda Strong (Bryce's mum Nora) and Timothy Granaderos (Bryce's pal Montgomery) have been promoted to series regulars in the lastest season.

If you need a little refresher on how season 2 ended, we've got you covered.

After being sexually assaulted by Montgomery & Co, Tyler brought an assault rifle to the Spring Fling. However, Clay was able to prevent a massacre from happening, ending with him holding the gun as he told Tyler to run off before police arrived.

The series villain Bryce is dead.

Meanwhile, Bryce transferred to a different school after receiving three months' probation; Caleb and Tony recommitted themselves to one another; Justin agreed to let the Jensens adopt him, then slept with Jessica at the dance, even though she went as Alex's date; and Mrs Baker moved to New York.

13 Reasons Why made headlines last month when Netflix agreed to edit out a graphic scene of Hannah taking her life in season 1.

The decision came after a new study found a connection between a spike in teen suicide and the popularity of the show.

