Dan Carter opens up about the doubts that plagued him even when he was at the top of his game.

Kiwi rugby fans already know everything about Dan Carter the rugby player.

Widely regarded as the best five-eighth the world has seen, his legacy as an All Blacks test centurion, three-time World Player of the Year, the highest point-scorer in test history and two-time World Cup winner, is the stuff of legend.

But an intimate documentary, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10, reveals a side to the global superstar previously shielded from view, giving an insight into his private life and

