Kiwi actress Zoë Robins has been cast in Amazon's upcoming television adaptation of the fantasy series The Wheel of Time.

According to Deadline, Robins, who has starred in Power Rangers Ninja Steel and The Shannara Chronicles, joins Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike in the show, which is based on Robert Jordan's iconic novels.

Robins' character Nynaeve is described as "a woman who refused to believe that she could not help, could not heal those who had been harmed." She is joined in the series by fellow rising stars Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris and Josha Stradowski in the fantasy epic.

“It was about a woman who refused to believe that she could not help, could not heal those who had been harmed.” Zoë Robins as Nynaeve #WoTWednesday #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/o8AUdHD5BZ — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WoTonPrime) August 14, 2019

Robins shared the casting news on her Instagram, writing: "This is so special. Thank you."

Advertisement

The Wheel of Time series depicts an epic world in which magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it. Pike plays Moiraine, a member of a powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai who takes on a perilous journey with five young men and women that will decide the fate of humanity.