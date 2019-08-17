A luxury Queenstown chalet which commands a staggering $24,000 a night is the new home for stars of an MTV reality show, Ex on the Peak.

Exclusive photos show cast and crew of the show filming at the stunning five-star Chalet New Zermatt overlooking The Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu.

The show is a wintery spin on the show Ex on the Beach and stars in this series have swapped bikinis and speedos for beanies, thigh-high boots and faux-fur.

Cameras can be seen tucked away in trees surrounding the hillside retreat and camera crew filming inside - even in the bedroom.

Advertisement

The luxury lodge is tucked away but has stunning views of The Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu. Photo / Supplied

Filming for the big-budget production kicked off on July 22 with the extravagant and expensive alpine accommodation block-booked until September 3.

"It's the most amazing spot and really private so perfect for keeping filming quiet," a Queenstown local said.

"The cost per day to book the house is massive so it's obviously a big money show."

It is understood filming was expected to run for a month with the pack-down of equipment and meticulous cleaning expected to take two weeks.

The production crew and a large marquee for Ex on the Peak are guarded by security. Photo / Supplied

The five-level home architectural home is positioned to take in grandstand views of the Remarkables mountain range, Lake Wakatipu and Walter and Cecil Peaks.

It is surrounded with native bush and features open plan living area, four ensuite bedrooms, a kids bunk room, gym, sauna, outdoor spa, cinema, billiards room, internal lift , multiple fireplaces, wine cellar and staff quarters.

A contestant on the MTV show Ex on the Peak relaxes by the outdoor fire with a camera in a nearby tree. Photo / Supplied

The Chalet New Zermatt website describes an "enchanting yet rugged alpine environment" that is "the closest to natural perfection you can get".

Rumoured stars of the show include Adore Delano from RuPaul's Drag Race and American Idol and a swag stars from shows such as MTV's Are You the One?, ABC's The Bachelorette, CBS' Big Brother, Vanderpump Rules, and CBS' Survivor.

Advertisement

Some of the names mentioned in overseas websites include Georgia Steel from Love Island UK, Callum Izzard from Celebs Go Dating, Jemmye Carroll from The Real World: New Orleans, Nicole Zanatta from The Real World: Skeletons and Tyranny Todd from Are You the One? - and of course their exes.

The show is hosted by American rapper/actor Romeo Miller. Miller took to Instagram with pics of his new Queenstown pad.

He raved about the location and the design of the house and saying "The real estate here is more than beautiful. True luxury. I found my new home I'ma Kiwi now ha."

Ex on the Peak is the fourth in the series and a chilly deviation from the usual beachside location.

Local production company Imagination TV, which also produced Heartbreak Island and MasterChef, were understood to be involved.

Well-known Queenstown caterers Flying Trestles were also seen on-site.

Queenstown locals said there had been very little buzz in the town about the show.

"We heard they were going to go skiing but it has been pretty quiet because the place they are staying is so tucked away," one said.

"There is a marquee set up for catering and crew and plenty of security but that's it."

It is understood the production company and crew were staying at The Heritage, Novotel and The Mercure as well as private homes.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said the show would further expose Queenstown as "a stunning destination" overseas.

"The show has a following of people who have the means to travel to New Zealand and who are keen to experience our scenery."

"This area is terribly photogenic."

Cast of MTV show Ex on the Peak are filming at the ultra-luxury Chalet New Zermatt in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Boult said the flow-on benefits of such a big-budget series was hard to measure.

"There are positives from local employment in the film and technical side to all of the things they buy and rent."

The power of social media meant Queenstown would be reaping the rewards of glamourous posts for years to come.