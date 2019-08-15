Brandi Cyrus has declared her support for younger sister Miley following the end of the pop star's marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Brandi, who has been sighted together with Miley and new love interest Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy, spoke about her sister's break-up on the latest episode of her Your Favourite Thing podcast with Wells Adams.

"It's not my business to talk about and it's nothing anything of mine to tell," Brandi said.

"There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her.

"When she's ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will."

Brandi's comments come after Miley, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, on Sunday confirmed their eight-month marriage and decade-long relationship was dead and buried, after photos of the former Hannah Montanna star kissing Carter were published.

Brandi appeared to reference Miley's relationship dramas in an Instagram post during her time away with her sister.



"I've learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard," she wrote.

"But all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness … and in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it."

A statement released by Cyrus' rep confirmed the split over the weekend before Miley alluded to the changes in life in her own Instagram post.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."