A Game of Thrones actor has accused social services of kidnapping her baby in Israel.

According to The Sun, Josephine Gillan, who played a character named Marei in HBO's hit series, says her eight-month-old daughter was taken in the dead of night.

Her daughter Gloria was living with a friend at the time, while Gillan was undergoing therapy for postnatal depression on the orders of Israeli social services.

The actor uploaded a video to social media showing her daugther Gloria being carried away by three officials.

Advertisement

Gillan captioned the clip: "The disturbing moment that the #Israeli #socialservices kidnapped my baby! At 12:30pm at night on Sunday!

"My friend pleaded! But was threatened (with) jail if she did not hand over my baby! Me and [my] loving friend and her family! We are all heartbroken!

"Nothing but sick twisted #socialworkers #socialservices trying to ruin lives and separate a baby from its mother that hasn't done anything wrong! They kidnapped my baby!!!"

Gillan has not been able to see her baby since, posting: "I'm not allowed to see her or have contact! I have no idea where she is!! I was not there at the time and was not aware of what they had done! It's absolutely outrageous! I have not done anything wrong and neither has my friend who was caring from her!

"They threatened to take my friend to jail if she doesn't give our Gloria! They marched her out with police either side of her and took her away into the night!"

She has started a GoFundMe account to raise money for a legal team to help her get her baby back.