If you were ever wondering what happened to your favourite Shortland Street actors there's a good chance you'll spot them in the just released trailer for Netflix's upcoming rom-com Falling Inn Love.

The movie was filmed entirely in New Zealand and will showcase the country to the world when it releases globally on Thursday, 29 August.

The rom-com is about a San Francisco "city girl" who enters a 'Win an Inn' contest online - because they are definitely a thing - and ends up winning said inn. As fate would have it she has also just lost her job and her lover so she accepts the prize and flies across the world to take possession of The Bellbird Valley Farm in the picturesque, yet locationally unspecified, New Zealand countryside.

"Do you like sandwich? Me too! Soulmates."

Like going on a Tinder date she discovers that the profile pik of the inn resembles the reality not at all. But as she's here she decides to fix it up and flick it off but instead ends up falling in - or rather, inn - love with the contractor she enlists to work on the property.

An employer uses a position of power to bust a move on an employee.

The 'city girl' is played by singer Christina Milian and the New Zealand contractor is played by the Australian actor Adam Demos. An outrageous state of affairs.

The trailer does, however, let our local actors loose in the supporting roles, and you'll see some ex-Shorty's, some ex-Outrageousy's and a goat in prominent background parts.

The NZ soap crossover you didn't know you needed.

The trailer also showcases the local romantic scenery, like the beach, the park and a grassy field in which to twirl giddily in a carefree fashion as you fall deeply, and romantically in love.

We're not going to lie, it looks extremely cheesy, but at least the beach looks nice. Roll on summer!