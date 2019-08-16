It's National Poetry Day on August 23, so Canvas has corralled some of New Zealand's finest female poets, including the Brave Voices world champion slam poets from Western Springs College, Ngā Hinepūkorero, to explain what a poem says that no other art can.

Ngā Hinepūkorero: Manaia Tuwhare-Hoani, Arihia Hall, Terina Wichman-Evans and Matariki Bennett

Spoken word, also known as slam poetry or performance poetry, is the art of expressing poetry through both an oral and physical performance. It is poetry in its freest form - a conversation between the performers and the audience. The difference between poetry and spoken word

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.