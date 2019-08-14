Aaron Carter has been granted a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina, as he accused her of threatening to stab him.

The 31-year-old singer had been dating Lina for a year before the pair split up earlier this month, and on Monday, the star filed for and obtained a restraining order against her, after he alleged she threatened to stab him with a knife.

According to TMZ, Aaron alleged in court documents that Lina threatened to stab him several times, and claimed she physically abused him during their relationship, shoving him and hitting him in the face.

The restraining order comes just days after Los Angeles police named Lina as a suspect in a domestic violence report, when Aaron reported her for allegedly slapping him on the face and leaving a bruise during a confrontation on July 31.

Sources said that when police called to Aaron's home last week after members of his family called for officers to complete a wellness check, he told police about the incident with Lina.

Aaron alleged that the pair had fought after she "wouldn't stop accusing him of being in love with another girl".

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker showed police a picture of the bruise and they filed a report.

Speaking previously about his split from Lina, Aaron said they ended their romance, after it "eventually turned unhealthy".

Aaron said: "Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways. I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy.

"I've been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes. I don't have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I'm going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I'll meet her soon."