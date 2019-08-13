Fans of the Dark Crystal are getting excited following the release of the new trailer for the Netflix series based on Jim Henson's ground-breaking 1982 feature film.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the beloved children's movie, which employs classic puppetry together with cutting edge visual effects.

The highly anticipated 10-part series will be released by Netflix on August 30.

The new trailer reveals the world of Thra, home to both the peaceful Gelflings and evil Skeksis, is dying.

The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power, but it is damaged and corrupted by the Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land.

When three Gelfling heroes - voiced by Rocketman star Taron Egerton, Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel and Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy - uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, they form a resistance and prepare for an epic battle for the planet.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Sigourney Weaver and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Helena Bonham Carter (The King's Speech) and Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen) were also previously confirmed among the voice cast.

Scene from the original 1982 film The Dark Crystal. Photo / Supplied.

The original film, which Muppets impresario Jim Henson co-directed with Frank Oz, grossed over $US40 million ($A58 million) on a $US16 million ($A23 million) budget. Henson directed only three films in his stellar career with The Great Muppet Caper and Labyrinth being the other two.



Like the original Dark Crystal movie, which used only puppets created by Jim Henson Co.'s Creature Shop— there's no CGI in the new series.