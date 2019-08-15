COMMENT:

To the people of New Zealand, this is a public service announcement: Being queer does not automatically make a woman a cheater, a "slut" or incapable of monogamous love and long term commitment, no matter what Miley Cyrus says or does.

If you're wondering why this PSA is necessary, it's probably because you haven't been following the news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split (an understandable choice).

But I have, and so has much of New Zealand - it's consistently been some of our most-read content since the news broke on Sunday.

As soon as that news broke

