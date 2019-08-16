There's been a lot of talk recently of the "death" of cinema and of what may rise in its place. The unsteady giants of online streaming services and the too-big-to-fail franchise series have signalled more than a few apocalyptic prognoses concerning the humble motion picture. Indeed, it seems that with this new era of films as corporate entities first, entertainment (or even, dare I say it, art) second, a little of that indefinable "movie magic" of old is becoming harder and harder to find in the multiplex. It makes the rare, large-scale original title like Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a

Related articles: