On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Last year in August while in Europe, I travelled on the Eurostar from London to Brussels and back 10 days later," writes Emile Bax of Epsom. "I had booked online in advance. A couple of days ago I received an email from Eurostar explaining their updated privacy policy. It included a link to their Data Request Webform via which one can apparently exercise one's rights in relation to personal data. I had only used the train once since 2005 and won't be using it again in the foreseeable future, so I asked them to deletemy personal data. To my amazement, not only did I have to fill out an identification form to initiate that but had to send copies of two different proofs of ID! I wanted them to delete the personal data they had, but instead they demanded even more. So I left it. Bit of a joke."
Answer to our possum problem?
Colds can really age you
"My 5-year-old son woke up with his voice hoarse from a cold.
"I ordered Vietnam visas from a travel outfit and gave them our passports," writes Andrew. "When we arrived in Vietnam, I was advised that the visa did not match my passport — my middle name was left off the application. I had to pay $160 at the airport for a new visa."