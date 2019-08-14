With Bend it Like Beckham, film-maker Gurinder Chadha scored a winner with her fantasy football tale of teenage kicks. It was a feel-good hit, despite tackling thorny subjects such as sexual stereotypes, cultural taboos and gender inequalities, which catapulted Keira Knightley to stardom.

Now, with her latest film, Blinded by the Light, Chadha has created another zesty slice of adolescent angst that's an equally lovable, feel-good romp, even though it, too, deals with potent issues like xenophobia, cultural traditions and intergenerational conflict.

"Although Gurinder's films are often about important issues, ultimately they're always uplifting and healing," suggest Viveik Kalra, who

