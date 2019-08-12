Married At First Star might have finished in April, but this season's contestants are still spilling juicy secrets from the show that captivated Australia.

The latest revelation comes from Michael Brunelli, who claims that a producer prevented him from intervening during one of the many heated moments that featured in the most recent season, news.com.au reported.

When asked by a fan on Instagram what his biggest regret from the show was, Michael answered: "Biggest regret would have been not saying something in a situation where I normally would have in the real world purely because a top producer said it would have ruined the storyline. So yeah, that annoys me," he said.

It's not known what situation Michael was referring to, but his TV wife Martha Kalifatidis was involved in several fiery altercations with Cyrell Paule throughout the season, including the infamous wine-throwing incident.

The Melbourne-based teacher, who is still in a relationship with Martha, was also asked by a fan if he misses being on Married At First Sight.

Just a casual pose. Photo / Instagram

"Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the fact that I went on MAFS and I met someone absolutely amazing, but do I miss it? Do I miss the drama? Oh my god, no!" he said.

Michael made it clear he also didn't miss his reality TV co-stars and admitted that he no longer spoke to any of them (with the exception of Martha).

"I just didn't get along with some of them," he said. "They weren't my cup of tea, so am I still talking to them? Hell no!"

Michael shaved his head for charity. Photo / Instagram

Michael and Martha and Cam and Jules are the only two couples still together after the TV experiment in which two strangers get married on the first day they meet.

But Michael confessed to a fan on Instagram that technically he'd spoken to Martha before their wedding day.

"The wedding was the first time we'd actually met but we had spoken previously, unknown to me," he wrote.

"I had actually been on a Tinder date, just one drink, with her maid of honour, and Martha let me know later on that night that she had been the one texting me, so we had spoken before."