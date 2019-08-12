Iconic shock rocker Alice Cooper is returning to New Zealand in February 2020 with his all-new Ol' Black Eyes Is Back show.



The Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer will play Auckland's Trusts Arena on February 20, followed by Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on February 22.

Aussie rock stalwarts Airbourne along with MC50, featuring Wayne Kramer of the legendary MC5 with an all-star band performing MC5 classics, will also perform as special guests at both shows on the New Zealand leg of the international tour.

The MC50 super-group also features former Soundgardern guitarist Kim Thayil, ex-Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty, King X's bassist Doug Pinnick, and Zen Guerrilla frontman Marcus Durant.

Having shocked and delighted fans in equal measure for five decades, Cooper's new stage show incorporates a setting inside his Nightmare Castle, and features the return of FrankenAlice, and also the new Billion Dollar Baby.

Kiwi fans can look forward to seeing Cooper perform a revamped set list which includes classic hits along with some select deep album tracks and new music.

New music from Alice Cooper is also imminent, with the announcement of the September 13 release of The Breadcrumbs mini-album - a tribute to his Detroit rock origins, recorded in Detroit with Detroit musicians, featuring covers of classic Detroit-originated songs.

Pre-sale tickets for will be available via Spark from 11am on August 15 and Ticketek from 11am August 16, before they go on sale to the general public at 1pm on August 19 through Ticketek.

Alice Cooper - Ol' Black Eyes Is Back - New Zealand Tour 2020

Thursday, February 20 - Auckland, Trusts Arena

Saturday, February 22 - Christchurch, Horncastle Arena