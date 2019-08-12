An explosive argument over baby plans may have led to Miley Cyrus' split from actor Liam Hemsworth, a source alleges.

According to OK! Australia, a source told the publication in July 2018 that Hemsworth was eager to settle down and become a dad, while Cyrus wasn't ready.

"He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind ... he is left heartbroken," the source said at the time.

"Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it ... They haven't been getting along in recent months.

Advertisement

"(She) didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. (His) family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."

Cyrus announced on Sunday that the pair had split to "focus on themselves and their careers".