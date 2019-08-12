A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Mr and Mrs Walker made the decision to name their son Luke Sky and there has been a disturbance in the force ever since.

22-year-old Luke Sky Walker is wanted by the Carter County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, facing charges of property theft over US$1000.

Rather than call on the services of a bounty hunter, the Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, saying: "Yes, we do have a warrant for Luke Sky Walker's arrest."

"No, he is not armed with a lightsaber," they added. "No, he is not missing a hand."

Sky Walker is too short for a Stormtrooper. Photo / Supplied

Star Wars star Mark Hamill couldn't resist chiming in, tweeting: "The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see. #LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack."

As Hamill alluded to in his tweet, this isn't Sky Walker's first brush with the dark side.

He was arrested in 2017 for stealing road signs, before the then 21-year-old was arrested after violating his probation on those charges.

His arrest didn't escape Hamill's attention then either, with the star mocking Sky Walker's height and placing the blame with his parents.

Despite his character dying at the end of the most recent installment of the Star Wars series, fans have been speculating that Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker will play a role in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

His voice dominates the teaser trailer, telling someone, possibly Daisy Ridley's Rey, that, "this is your fight now".