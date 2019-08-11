Gwyneth Paltrow's attachment her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be shaky, as evidenced by another story of a memory lapse she had regarding her role in the franchise.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that at Marvel's 10th-anniversary photoshoot, Paltrow had no idea why Samuel L. Jackson was there, despite the fact that both actors starred in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

"Gwyneth Paltrow [was] asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, 'What are you talking about? He's Nick Fury! You've been in movies with him'," revealed Feige.

It's not the first time Paltrow has forgotten details about her involvement in the MCU. Appearing on Jon Favreau's Netflix series The Chef Show, Favreau had to remind Paltrow that they both starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming. "I wasn't in 'Spider-Man, I was in Avengers," said Paltrow, before Favreau corrected her.

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the franchise, blatantly shared on Instagram that Paltrow has forgotten who he is, multiple times.

"Glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film," he wrote.

Meanwhile, in a video from the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, Paltrow can be heard asking Chris Pratt who Stan is.

GWENYTH PALTROW REALLY ASKED HER PUBLICIST WHO SEBASTIAN STAN WAS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INFINITY WAR PREMIERE JDKDKSJDJD PLEASE HELP ME pic.twitter.com/VXPu93rbNp — A (@fierysadness) June 7, 2019

Spider-Man star Tom Holland also told PopSugar that Paltrow doesn't remember him. "I've only worked with Gwyneth one time on Spider-Man: Homecoming which she doesn't remember, which still to this day breaks my heart," he said.