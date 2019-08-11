Rugby fan scores autograph

Deano Riddell writes: "After staying a few days with friends in England their rugby mad son (about 8 years old) plucked up enough courage to ask me for something he really, really wanted. He handed me a pen and piece of paper. 'Could you please get me Jonah Lomu's autograph? 'Sure thing!" I replied while exchanging a 'yeah right' smile with his also rugby mad father. I carefully put his piece of paper and pen in my hand-luggage bag. Couldn't believe it when in the Auckland Koru Lounge there was the Wellington team returning from an NPC game. Jonah Lomu's signature on the 'official' piece of paper with the 'official' pen — winging its way to England within 24 hours. Job done!"

Passport trap can be costly

A Westmere reader has a cautionary tale: "I was travelling to Tonga on August 8. My passport was due to expire on 26 November, and I had made a note to self to renew in September. I had flown to Sydney and back the week before, no worries. But I could not board the Air New Zealand plane to Tonga because it required more than six months on the passport. I had to get a special letter from the consulate in Mt Eden, which has limited hours, and it cost me $250 in cash. I had to buy a whole new ticket for an eye-watering $890 one way, leaving two days later. How come 5-year passport renewals are actually only for 4.5 years?"

Fun Workplaces

Fun Workplaces #1.

Twain and other Twitterings

1. Britain is invoking Shania law, and frankly, that don't impress me much. (@sam-bambs)

2. ME: I'll see you in a month.

Advertisement

WIFE: Don't forget to write.

ME: It's highly unlikely I'd forget such a basic skill, Sharon. (@TeaAndCopy)