Bradley Walsh was left red-faced on The Chase when he came up against comedy star Katherine Ryan.

Ryan was participating in a celebrity edition of the quiz show in the UK this week, alongside singer and I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up George Shelley, Coronation Street star Faye Brookes and actor Bobby Davro.

She was the first celebrity to face Chaser Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan, but after earning an impressive £8,000 in the cash builder she didn't get off to a great start in the head to head, answering the first two questions incorrectly.

Host Bradley Walsh then asked: "In 2014, which singer was named 'Billboard Woman of the Year?"

Ryan selected her answer "Beyonce" before he'd even finished asking the question and it turned out she was wrong again, with the correct answer being Taylor Swift.

Ryan was so shocked by the answer she turned to The Vixen and asked if she knew the answer, prompting Walsh to interrupt.

"Wait a minute and we'll find out," he said, before adding: "Can I ask you a question?"

Ryan threw up her hands and joked, "I'll get it wrong".

Comedian Katherine Ryan on The Chase. Photo / ITV

Walsh said:"Have you ever seen this show?" Implying that if she had, she'd know how things were supposed to work.

Having made his point, Walsh continued on with the quiz saying, "If [the Chaser] puts Beyonce, you're out."

Ryan was quick to correct him though, saying: "No. If she puts Taylor Swift, I'm out."

As the audience laughed in Walsh's face, The Vixen rubbed salt in the wound by quipping: "Have YOU seen the show before, Brad?"

Fans loved Ryan's appearance on the show, applauding her sass, humour and the fact that she kept both Walsh and The Vixen on their toes.

