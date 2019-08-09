Listening to athletes talk immediately after their games can be a bit of a drag — as American singer-songwriter John Mayer highlighted by holding a cliche-riddled press conference after a concert in Milwaukee this week.

"You know I think we just went out there tonight looking to hit really hard with the first set, with Heartbreak Warfare, which I thought was really strong tonight and I thought I hit the falsettos really well," he began.

"And then from there, really told the story, slow and steady and by the time we got to the slow dancing solo I feel like we had them against the ropes and we would live to see another day and that's when I felt we all knew it was going to be a great set."

"It was a great. Milwaukee was really good to us," added co-act David Ryan Harris.

"Dude. Dude. Dude! So funny," responded Jimmy Fallon.

"Pure grace," wrote UFC champion Max Holloway. "Once you hit em with the falsettos no spinning back kick was necessary. Another title defence in the books."

Nicely done, John. No need to go back to the drawing board or take it one week at a time.