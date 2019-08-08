Flash in the pan

A toilet exploded inside a home in Port Charlotte, Florida when lightning struck a septic tank in the backyard which ignited methane gas built up in the pipes causing the toilet to blow up and shatter into pieces. The homeowner said the blast was the loudest sound she has heard. The family involved lost the toilet, their indoor plumbing and the septic tank. (Source: AP)

Preposterous pool police

"We have been amused by the stories of cat flaps and pool inspectors," writes Kerry. "We had a pool for years and found the pool inspections got more

Familiar face

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Small world tales

Related articles: