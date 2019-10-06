Kiwi music heavyweights Six60 have broken records once again by selling out Western Springs Stadium for the second year in a row just two months after tickets went on sale.

The Dunedin five-piece has now sold a combined total of 100,000 tickets across the two events – a first for a local artist.

The group will return to New Zealand's biggest venue on February 22, and showcase material from their highly-anticipated forthcoming new album following the August release of their first single The Greatest. The track debuted at #3 in the NZ Top 40 Singles chart and has already gone gold.

"It's incredible to be able to play Western Springs again, selling it out is really a tribute to our bond with our fans," the band said in statement.

"With the new album due to be out before the show we are excited to rise to the challenge of making Western Springs 2020 even better than last year."

Six60 (from left), Marlon Gerbes, Ji Fraser, Matiu Walters, EliPaewai, and Chris Mac. Photo / Supplied.

Fans that have secured tickets can be assured they will be part of something special, with the concert set to be the highest attended one-off event in New Zealand this summer.

"We're absolutely blown away. This show is still almost five months away making the sell out even more significant. For them to achieve this twice is completely unheard of," said Dave Munro of Eccles Entertainment.

The five-time New Zealand Music Award winners have assembled another bumper line-up of international and local artists to share the stage, including Australia's Ocean Alley, Kiwi singer songwriter Mitch James, rap duo Church + AP, DJ Soraya, and newcomers Niko Walters, Paige, and Vayne.

The band also hold records for the combined album sales of 15 x platinum and selling over 1 million singles in New Zealand alone. They've scored a total of five NZ Music Awards including Best Group in 2018 and sophomore album SIX60 (2) has spent 239 weeks in the NZ Top 40 Album Chart.

Six60 frontman Matiu Walters says they are determined to prove they belong on the biggest stage and eager to soak up more of the atmosphere after this year's concert passed them by in a whirl of hype and excitement.

"I'm really looking forward to doing it again because all of the shock and awe that was in me when I was out there," explained Walters.

"It was such a weird feeling getting out there, and the first four songs I was just super hyped up and some of the show I can't even remember.

"Now that we've got that experience we can be more in the moment and be in more control, so I'm looking forward to doing that again and the challenge of actually trying to execute a better show.

"It's a different vibe now - that whole 'this is the first time' thing is gone now - so I feel like we have to do a better job of convincing people again that we belong there."