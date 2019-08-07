The first trailer for Dan Carter's new documentary movie has been released, giving rugby-mad fans a glimpse at what to expect when the film releases later this month.

The film is slated to be an "all-access" look into the All Black legend's private life, promising to reveal a side of the star which "has never been seen before".

It follows Carter's career journey all the way from rural New Zealand to his time in the global spotlight as "the greatest number 10 of all time"



It features interviews with fellow rugby stars like Richie McCaw, Jonny Wilkinson and Beauden Barrett, as well as Carter's wife Honor and the rest of their family.

The trailer features Carter reminiscing about his parents and watching his father play at the clubrooms as a kid.

Advertisement

It also features many people singing his high praises, with outtakes like: "I don't think anyone could doubt that they were watching greatness unfold" and "Dan delivered the moments that took people's breath away".

But it also hints at the dark side of fame, with Carter and his friends and family talking about the immense pressure on the star.

At one point Carter admits: "I'd go back to my hotel room and id be broken - I just had tears coming down my face."