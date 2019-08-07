If only nature would find a way of covering these oranges.

Some thoughts for Stefan Molyneux

The alt-right Canadian Stefan Molyneux has upset many with his latest tweet: "Women get mostly infertile at 40, but live to be 80. Without a family, what are you going to do with those 40 long, long years?" Here are some replies
1. Claw wordlessly at the windows of the local play centre like the ghost of a Victorian orphan.
2. Well there's gotta be at least 80 flavours of ice cream I haven't tried yet so that's gonna take some time.
Life after death

Small world stories

