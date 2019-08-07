It's not the big Hollywood offer David Farrier was wanting, but the Kiwi journalist admits "beggars can't be choosers" following news his documentary about competitive endurance tickling was being made into a musical.

Tickle, billed as "a new adult musical comedy" adapted from Farrier's 2016 documentary Tickled, will open at London's King's Head Theatre in October.

According to Britishtheatre.com, director Robert McWhir's production "is very loosely based on the weird, wonderful and unbelievable documentary Tickled."

Four actors – Richard Watkins, Amy Sutton, James McDowall, and Ben Brooker - have reportedly signed on to star in the musical at the off-West End pub theatre - located in the humble surrounds of the back room behind the bar.

Tickle's story centers around "two young good looking guys" that receive "a curious offer: they can earn decent money from being ticklish."

Farrier today shared news of the cast announcement on Twitter and poked fun at how the production fell short of his hopes that "a "hollywood big dog" would turn tickled into a narrative film & I would retire on millions in royalties".

Farrier confirmed he has no involvement with Tickle, following up with a second tweet, which reads: "ps to clarify i have zero to do with this".

If you'd like to catch Tickle the Musical, it will enjoy a run of shows each night at 9.30pm at the King's Head Theatre from October 14 to October 26.