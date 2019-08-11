Ex-Shortland Street star Will Hall's mission to complete four half marathons while aged 40 for charity is set to take him to New Caledonia.

Hall – who recently turned 40 – will line up in the 21km event at the New Caledonia International Marathon in Noumea on August 25.

Spurred by his 5-year-old niece Sophie's battle with Type 1 diabetes, the well-known Kiwi actor – best known for his roles in Shortland Street, Nothing Trivial and Westside – is on a awareness of a device which can potentially improve the life of those with the condition, as well as funds for CureKids.

And after battling single-digit temperatures and rain in his debut fund-raising half marathon in Christchurch in early June, he is now on a mission to get race fit for temperatures in the mid-20s and 80 per cent humidity which await in New Caledonia.

Advertisement

"The Christchurch event was blimming cold . . . so I'll be looking forward to running a race in warmer conditions. It will be the total opposite to what I ran in in Christchurch," Hall said.

"I don't want to suffer from hypothermia again. I have been chucking a jacket on while training in the build-up, instead of a cotton singlet, in a bid to try and recreate New Caledonia as best as I could.

"I hear it can be a pretty hairy event depending on which way the wind is blowing. You are either going to get a headwind to start, or a headwind coming back."

Wall Hall crosses the line in the half marathon event in June's Christchurch Marathon. Photo / Supplied

Hall set out on his mission to raise $4444.40. To date he has raised more than $1200.

He also wants to raise national awareness for Freestyle Libre devices which show insulin levels at a glance without the need for finger prick tests.

The devices, which his niece has, measure insulin levels via an ultra-fine needle under the skin on the back of the arm. All that is visible is a $2 coin size port that is scanned whenever needle need to be checked.

They are currently not funded and cost around $130 a fortnight. Pharmac has confirmed they received an application for it to be funded in February and are currently assessing the product.

Hall said his Christchurch-based niece was proud of his efforts.

Advertisement

Kind-hearted Kiwi actor Will Hall has been inspired by his niece Sophie's battle with Type 1 diabetes. Photo / Supplied

"Sophie is ecstatic and stoked [to see what I am doing]," Hall said.

"it was pretty cool to do that first run in Christchurch, and she thought it was great that Uncle Will was running for her.

Hall was invited to run in the Noumea race by New Caledonia Tourism officials after talking to them about his mission while in Christchurch.

The tourism body had offered prizes to winners of the Christchurch Marathon events.

Hall had previously travelled to the South Pacific country with survivors of the Christchurch earthquake who were suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He was invited to race and provided with free travel after the tourism board were impressed with his charity drive, also nothing diabetes was a problem in the French territory.

"They jumped on board which is great," Hall said.

Will Hall, right, in costume for his role in Westside. Photo / Supplied

"I am going to be travelling over with these winners of the events, so there will be all of these hardcore athletes and poor old Will Hall doing his bit."

When asked for the best thing he had learned during his mid-life entry into long-distance running, Hall said: "Anything is possible.

"The greatest benefit I have had is the natural endorphins from fitness . . . the clarity you can get going for a run that you don't get while sitting at a desk, changing your kids' nappies or reading scripts."

>> To find out more, visit: https://give.everydayhero.com/nz/fourforforty?fbclid=IwAR2fcFdz40MwZ2WPT31Ian0kpoXB0VA_xMRnEa_mU5kIuyQS-FJklpbmBSI