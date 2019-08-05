The new James Bond is stacking up the star power and going all out to do so - even inviting Britain's heir to the throne a special role on the upcoming blockbuster.

Prince Charles has been invited to appear along 007 in the upcoming Bond 25 film and if he does take part, he'd be following in the footsteps of the Queen herself.

Queen Elizabeth II appeared alongside Daniel Craig in a short clip for the opening ceremony of London's 2012 Olympic Games, after which a stunt double dressed as her parachuted into the games.

A source told The Sun: "They loved the buzz around the Queen's appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that.

"He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it."

The idea of a cameo was apparently brought up when the prince visited the film set recently and posed for photos with Craig.

Now, the source says the 70-year-old is "considering it".

If he turns it down, the source says his sons, Princes Harry and William, "could be in producers' sights next",

The princes both filmed cameos for 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi where they played stormtroopers, but they were ultimately cut from the film because they were too tall and stood out.

Bond 25 has been hit by a plague of issues during filming including director Danny Boyle quitting, an explosion on set and Craig needing surgery for an ankle injury.

The source told The Sun: "It is no secret that the film has suffered a number of setbacks but landing a Royal could be just what the movie needs."