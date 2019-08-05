Kiwi star Danielle Cormack was subjected to an interview so cringeworthy her interviewer called for his researcher to be fired when he kept getting his facts wrong.

The Xena and Fresh Eggs star appeared on The Project across the ditch with Tommy Little, who made one blunder after another leaving Cormack utterly baffled.

First he spoke about how "Xena was a massive institution" and asked her about attending fan conventions, despite the fact she only appeared on the show for six episodes, many years back.

Cormack politely responded: "I attended quite a few in the States when the show was big."

Advertisement

And when Little asked; "So they don't happen anymore?" She said, "Not so much...", prompting Little to quip: "My researcher is fired!"

Later, Little must've still been frazzled because he inexplicably asked the acting stalwart: "Is it strange we call short films shorts but we don't call long films longs?"

Little's panelist Susie Youssef jumped in: "Is that on your list? What are you doing?" and a stunned Cormack simply responded, "Wow..."

By the time they got to the end of their interview, Little had no choice but to apologise for the severely awkward chat.

"I'm so sorry," he said. "Danielle, you've been great and on behalf of me, I'm sorry."

But to Cormack's credit, she laughed it all off saying, "You have no reason to be sorry. It's been highly entertaining!"