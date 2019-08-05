This Friday, August 9, you will not hear a word from Radio Hauraki.

No ads, no shows, no news, no traffic. Nothing. Zilch. Nada. Not a peep.

Radio Hauraki's "No Talk Day" aims to get Kiwis talking and shine a light on men's mental health in New Zealand.

The goal is to help fight mental illness and male suicide in New Zealand.

Advertisement

The radio station hopes the silence it will create on Friday makes room for Kiwi men to have conversations about their mental health and to connect with friends and check on their mates.

No Talk Day This Friday, August 9th 2019, in association with Movember Foundation New Zealand, Radio Hauraki isn't talking, so you can. Radio Hauraki will have no ads, no shows, no news, no traffic. No Talk Day will attempt to shine a light on men's mental health and encourage you to start a conversation to help combat male suicide in New Zealand. More info at www.hauraki.co.nz/notalkday Posted by Radio Hauraki on Thursday, 1 August 2019

"We're not talking to encourage Kiwi men to start," a video posted by the radio station on Facebook states.

Last year, 668 Kiwis took their own lives. Of those, 475 were men.

"No Talk Day" is the result of the station's partnership with the Movember Foundation.

For more information, visit www.hauraki.co.nz/notalkday.



WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202