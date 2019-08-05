Kylie Minogue fans around the world are still smiling after the Aussie pop star posted a video of her dancing The Loco-Motion at a miniature railway in England.

The 51-year-old wound the clock back to 1988, when she and her crew of backing dancers broke into an impromptu A capella performance of the song and dance routine as their train pulled up at Scarborough's North Bay Railway.

The pop princess was enjoying a day out exploring the tourist attraction last week ahead of her sell-out show at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

🚂 toot toot ahhh beep beep 😂🥰🤪 pic.twitter.com/0YJtFB1jZv — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 2, 2019

Minogue and her squad were full of smiles and laughter as they danced and sang the lyrics to the hit song that was her debut single.

Advertisement

Minogue later shared a clip of the impromptu performance on Twitter writing: "Scarborough, you made my first visit unforgettable!"