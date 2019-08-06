When TVNZ first announced they were dipping their toes into the dark arts of "influencing" with a reality show starring Lyia Liu and Edna Swart, more than a few eyebrows were raised – and not just because of its set-your-teeth-on-edge title, BossBabes.

Shot and edited in the mould of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the OnDemand-only series promised to follow the day-to-day lives of Liu, 25, and Swart, 29, as they pushed their respective businesses – some of which have had their fair share of negative headlines.

While Liu first came to widespread attention after convincing reality TV superstar

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.