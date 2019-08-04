The first line-up for the Northern Bass music festival has just dropped and there's plenty for bassheads to look forward to.

The three day, bass-heavy music festival which takes place in Mangawhai over the New Years Eve period has assembled a line-up of local and international artists sure to satisfy fans of electronic music.

On the local front Fat Freddy's Drop return to the festival as does Ladi6. Other Kiwis taking revellers to the drop include State of Mind, JessB, Mellowdownz, Noah Slee and QUIX.

The acts flying in for the festival include Austrian drum n' bass favourites Camo & Krooked, electro-grime outfit Foreign Beggars and indie-electronica queen TOKiMONSTA. They're joined by acts such as Krafty Kuts, Noisia, Freddie Gibbs and Friction.

Northern Bass kicks off on Sunday 29, December and runs through to Wednesday 1, Jan 2020. One, two and three day festival and camping tickets are on sale now.

Camo & Krooked

Fat Freddy's Drop

Foreign Beggars

Friction

Noisia (DJ Set)

QUIX

Shy FX AND MC Stamina

Benny L

Break

Chali 2NA & Krafty Kuts

Coki

DC Breaks

D Double E

Freddie Gibbs

IAMDDB

JessB

Ladi6

Lenzman

Melodownz

Montell2099

Mungios HiFi With Eva Lazarus

Noah Slee

Opiuo

Pince

State Of Mind

TOKIMONSTA

Ulterior Motive

Ben Soundscape & Collette Warren

Chaii

Chiccoreli

Dan Aux

Dylan C

Emma G & Tali

Flowidus

HAAN808

J'Dubs

Rhyas

Vayne