The first line-up for the Northern Bass music festival has just dropped and there's plenty for bassheads to look forward to.
The three day, bass-heavy music festival which takes place in Mangawhai over the New Years Eve period has assembled a line-up of local and international artists sure to satisfy fans of electronic music.
On the local front Fat Freddy's Drop return to the festival as does Ladi6. Other Kiwis taking revellers to the drop include State of Mind, JessB, Mellowdownz, Noah Slee and QUIX.
The acts flying in for the festival include Austrian drum n' bass favourites Camo & Krooked, electro-grime outfit Foreign Beggars and indie-electronica queen TOKiMONSTA. They're joined by acts such as Krafty Kuts, Noisia, Freddie Gibbs and Friction.
Northern Bass kicks off on Sunday 29, December and runs through to Wednesday 1, Jan 2020. One, two and three day festival and camping tickets are on sale now.
The full first announcement is below.
Camo & Krooked
Fat Freddy's Drop
Foreign Beggars
Friction
Noisia (DJ Set)
QUIX
Shy FX AND MC Stamina
Benny L
Break
Chali 2NA & Krafty Kuts
Coki
DC Breaks
D Double E
Freddie Gibbs
IAMDDB
JessB
Ladi6
Lenzman
Melodownz
Montell2099
Mungios HiFi With Eva Lazarus
Noah Slee
Opiuo
Pince
State Of Mind
TOKIMONSTA
Ulterior Motive
Ben Soundscape & Collette Warren
Chaii
Chiccoreli
Dan Aux
Dylan C
Emma G & Tali
Flowidus
HAAN808
J'Dubs
Rhyas
Vayne