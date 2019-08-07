Monique Fiso never imagined she'd be digging a six-foot hole with Gordon Ramsay on the hottest day on record in Stewart Island.

The Wellington chef behind fine dining restaurant Hiakai and star of The Final Table, Fiso puts Māori cuisine on the map. Now, she's teaming up with Ramsay in a New Zealand episode of culinary travel series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. And what better way to introduce him to our country's native cuisine than a hāngi?

"I really put him to work on the hottest day on record on the island," she laughs. "It's not an easy task and not

