Immigration New Zealand has granted Tyler, the Creator, a visa into New Zealand after the rapper was banned from entering in 2014 for Rapture festival.

This morning, Tyler was named as a headliner for Bay Dreams' Nelson and Tauranga dates in January 2020.

Immigration NZ manager Michael Carley says they are satisfied the rapper is no longer a potential threat to public order and the public interest.

Meanwhile, an anti-sex abuse group that lead the charge in the rapper being banned from New Zealand says they aren't expecting the same result this time around.

Denise Ritchie, founder of Stop Demand, says the ban was valid at the time because of the country's Roast Busters scandal.

She says the 2014 objection was more directed at Auckland Council for allowing Tyler to perform on council property with lyrics glorifying rape culture.

Ritchie says if he's a different man now, the group has no objection to him headlining shows in New Zealand.

Tyler, The Creator released his new album Igor to critical acclaim earlier this year.