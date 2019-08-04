A recent play from acclaimed British writer Lucy Kirkwood throws up a provocative and poignant vision of the baby boomer generation's toxic legacy.

The political and the personal are seamlessly melded as a trio of retired nuclear scientists face the aftermath of a catastrophic meltdown of a nuclear power-plant which has devastated a remote seaside community.

The young playwright brutally exposes the frailties of this elderly group of high achievers who are forced to recognise that their lives, which were built on youthful enthusiasm and good intentions, have dissipated into an incoherent tangle of self-indulgence and careless hedonism.

A taut

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: