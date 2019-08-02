Blink 182 star Travis Barker is "disgusted" after learning that his 13-year-old daughter was sent messages by 20-year-old Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota.
Alabama, Barker's daughter with Shanna Moakler, posted screenshots to her Instagram of direct messages from Sierota.
Alabama wrote: ""Hey guys! So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I'm a 13 year old girl and he is 21 / 20 super creepy."
The first messages were sent in 2016, when Alabama was only 10 years old.
The messages show Sierota making multiple attempts to make contact, saying "H" repeatedly before desperately posting: "By the way I'm Graham from echosmith and I think ur beautiful."
Alabama did not engage with the messages until they started up again recently, with an invite to a backyard party.
She responded, writing: "Ur like 40."
Sierota responded with: "I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry for messaging and I'm 20."
Alabama then responds, writing: "Ok but u understand I'm a child?"
Barker shared his anger with US news site The Blast, saying: "When I found out a 20 year old man was trying to get in touch with my 13 year old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted.
"That's predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or ok about it at all."
Sierota has since responded to the allegations, providing a statement to gossip site Just Jared: "I had invited Alabama to my parents' big family BBQ along with many other people, and it wasn't until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized to her. I'm really sorry and feel very badly about this. I didn't realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age. I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family."