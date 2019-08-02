Blink 182 star Travis Barker is "disgusted" after learning that his 13-year-old daughter was sent messages by 20-year-old Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota.

Alabama, Barker's daughter with Shanna Moakler, posted screenshots to her Instagram of direct messages from Sierota.

Alabama wrote: ""Hey guys! So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I'm a 13 year old girl and he is 21 / 20 super creepy."

The first messages were sent in 2016, when Alabama was only 10 years old.

Advertisement

Travis Barker with his daughter Alabama. Photo / Getty

The messages show Sierota making multiple attempts to make contact, saying "H" repeatedly before desperately posting: "By the way I'm Graham from echosmith and I think ur beautiful."

Alabama did not engage with the messages until they started up again recently, with an invite to a backyard party.

She responded, writing: "Ur like 40."

Sierota responded with: "I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry for messaging and I'm 20."

Alabama then responds, writing: "Ok but u understand I'm a child?"

The Instagram post shared by Alabama Barker. Photo / Supplied

Barker shared his anger with US news site The Blast, saying: "When I found out a 20 year old man was trying to get in touch with my 13 year old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted.

"That's predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or ok about it at all."

Graham Sierota of indie band Echosmith. Photo / Instagram

Sierota has since responded to the allegations, providing a statement to gossip site Just Jared: "I had invited Alabama to my parents' big family BBQ along with many other people, and it wasn't until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized to her. I'm really sorry and feel very badly about this. I didn't realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age. I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family."