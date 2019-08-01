Believe it or not

Twitter user @Mattso poses: "What, if anything, can ruin a TV show or film for you? Mine is actors unrealistically drinking hot drinks."

1. "People booking flights and then dramatically changing their mind at the airport, seemingly unbothered by how much money they've just wasted."

2. "Can you zoom in on this bit of grainy CCTV and enhance it with your magic computer so we can see the date on the coin he's holding?" "Sure."

3. "Women running at high speed through cities in sky-high, super-thin heeled stilettos."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4. "People with low-income jobs living in tastefully

It's getting hot in here

Related articles:

Age and beauty