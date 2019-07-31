New ideas about how we are working

1.

Reverse mentoring: Mentoring used to mean older colleagues guiding younger workers up the career ladder. But the earliest adopters of new technologies are often young people, and so big names like Microsoft, Roche and Atkins have embraced reverse mentoring; harnessing young people to close knowledge gaps within organisations.

2.

FIRE movement (financial independence, retire early): The idea is to live as cheaply as possible in their 20s and 30s, squirrelling enough money away to retire by middle age. These extreme savers are working longer hours to save up overtime payments while also

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Miracle tech mask

Related articles:

Sticker tricker frustrates carless-day watchdog