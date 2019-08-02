It's a symptom of seeing an excessive amount at the NZ International Film Festival that most offerings coalesce somewhere in the middle; not bad, but not quite good enough to cut through the noise and stick with you. This year, there have been several that have jumped to either side of the spectrum - the stunningly good and the howlingly bad. Here are some of those from my second week at the NZIFF.

AMAZING GRACE (dir. Alan Elliott, Sydney Pollack, Rated G)
Without a doubt one of the finest films of the year, this astonishing documentary rescued from certain doom

