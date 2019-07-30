Air New Zealand has enlisted some international star power for its latest safety video, after the last one was so divisive it had to be pulled from flights.

US star Rick Hoffman, who stars in the hit series Suits, is set to appear in the new rugby-themed video, which debuts on August 1.

He'll appear alongside All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen, captain Kieran Read and members of the 1987 All Blacks team.

It will also feature Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis, former Black Ferns Captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and, interestingly, former Wallabies Captain George Gregan.

Hoffman is a fan of both New Zealand and the airline, having first visited in 2017.

He once tweeted that Air NZ was "hands down" and "by far the most accommodating" airline, "with the most human customer service" writing; "Thank you Air New Zealand. I will be your next spokesperson...No...no need to ask...I'll just be it....nope I insist!!!!"

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, he added: "Air New Zealand is renowned for its safety videos and for risk taking and creativity. People want to see something fun onboard and Air New Zealand just has so much fun.

"Kiwis are the nicest, friendliest, most laid-back crew. Air New Zealand has the most human customer service I've ever experienced – they're incredible."

The last Air NZ safety video featured local musicians Kings, Randa and Theia rapping about plane safety over beats from Run DMC and Sisters Underground.

It was heavily criticised by both the New Zealand public and international travellers.

A scathing Herald column called the safety video "unbearable" and called for the clip to be axed. Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones called it "toneless" and "a juvenile mishmash".

US hip hop artists Denzel Curry, Anderson Paak and Donald Glover all commented on the video upon visits to perform in our country, with Curry replying to a fan's comments about seeing him watch the video by saying, "that s*** was funny".

Paak simply posted a photo of Julian Dennison performing in the clip with an emoji of a forehead slap, and when someone asked if we'd forced Glover to watch the "terrible Air NZ safety video", his manager replied saying: "Yes, yes you did."

The clip was pulled and replaced with the 2016 Summer of Safety video, starring Rachel Hunter.

